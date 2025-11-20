Christmas tree chopping permits for 2025 go on sale around Colorado

As Colorado still awaits its first big snow storm of the season, you can get into the holiday spirit now by exploring your options for Christmas tree cutting permits, which are available statewide.

Coloradans have many locations to choose from.

Below is a list of where you can purchase a permit, when they go on sale, the pricing, and other details that were available as of Nov. 20. At the bottom of this page, you will find reminders about what to bring with you (ex. remember to print the permit and keep it in your car).

Anybody found to be cutting and removing trees from National Forest land without a permit can face a fine up to $5,000.

Ready to go find your perfect tree? Here's where you can purchase a Christmas tree permit this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The Bureau of Land Management is now offering permits to cut Christmas trees in Colorado. Trees are only available in specific areas of public lands, so it's crucial to understand the map connected with the permit you purchase. Explore a map here and pick out the best permit for you here.



When permits go on sale: Now

Where to buy a permit: Online here or at most BLM field offices

Price of a permit: $8-$10

When permits go on sale: Now

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $20

This National Forest is one of the more popular places to cut down a Christmas tree because of its close proximity to the Denver area. Many more permits are available in national forests compared to state and county parks.

There are two districts in the National Forest to choose from: the Canyon Lakes Ranger District and Sulphur Ranger District. The Elk Creek District will not be open for tree-cutting this season. Maps are available on Recreation.gov.

Cell service is spotty here and roads may not be plowed here, so come prepared.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10-$20 per tree

The Pike National Forest offers multiple districts for you to find your perfect tree. Here's a breakdown:



South Platte Ranger District (closest to Denver)

South Park Ranger District (closest to the towns of Fairplay, Jefferson, Como, and Lake George)

Salida Ranger District (closest to Salida and Buena Vista)

Leadville Ranger District (closest to Leadville)

San Carlos Ranger District (closest to Canon City, Westcliffe, and La Veta)

Pikes Peak Ranger District (closest to Colorado Springs)

Cutting dates are available through the end of December, depending on the district.

Permits in the Pike National Forest specify a certain district — and you must stay within that area. All permits must be purchased in advance.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10

The White River National Forest offers six districts where you can cut a Christmas tree: the Aspen Ranger District, Blanco Ranger District, Dillon Ranger District, Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District and the Rifle Ranger District.

Christmas tree cutting is prohibited in wilderness areas, Glenwood Canyon, campgrounds and ski areas, the Camp Hale area, White River National Forest Lands within Gunnison County, and Meadow Mountain behind the Holy Cross Ranger Station.

Cutting dates are available through Dec. 31.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit in this area through the Every Kid Outdoors program.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado (and southeastern Wyoming) are currently available. Cutting dates run through Dec. 31.

Several districts are available to choose from on the Recreation.gov website.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $8

Residents in the southwestern part of Colorado can head to the San Juan National Forest to cut a holiday tree from public land managed by the National Forest.

Roads in the San Juan National Forest roads are not plowed in the winter and may be icy and snow-packed when you visit. Call the National Forest office closest to your destination to learn more about road conditions.

Fourth-grade students who have a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can receive one free permit as well.

When permits go on sale: Lottery was open in mid-November. If you won, you have been notified.

Price of a permit: $35

The lottery for chopping down a Christmas tree at Golden Gate Canyon State Park — about 45 minutes from Colorado — has closed and the winners have been notified.

This tree cut is only open to those individuals on Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In total, 250 permits were awarded this year. Chainsaws and power saws are prohibited, so bring your handsaw or ax.

Last reminders before you go

Wherever you decide to go to cut a Christmas tree, keep in mind that the weather will likely be cold and possibly windy and snowy. If possible, try to start the day early to avoid getting caught in the woods at sunset. Cell service may be spotty at and around the parking lots.

Remember to bring a few essentials:



A printout of your permit to keep in your car

A full tank of gas in your vehicle

A handsaw

A tape measure if you are planning on transporting the tree inside your car and need to measure it out on the trail

Items required to bring the tree home (tarp, twine, blankets, bungee cords, etc.)

A plastic sled or similar equipment, if you plan to drag the tree back to your vehicle (dragging it through the snow may rub off its bark and needles)

Expect wintry weather and bring lots of layers

Snacks and extra water

Once you're home, cut the bottom of the trunk off and place the tree in a stand with water.