DENVER — Roughly 90% of Americans have put off going to the doctor for a check-up or recommended health screening, according to the 2025 Aflac Wellness Survey.

It cites people’s biggest barriers as not having reliable time or transportation or being embarrassed or uncomfortable going to the doctor.

Now, YMCA and DaVita are teaming up to create a more welcoming experience — outside of a doctor’s office — to help the community take better care of their health.

They are hosting free health screenings Saturday, May 2, at Denver’s Southwest Family YMCA at 5181 W. Kenyon Avenue. Those free screenings include tests for diabetes, blood pressure, kidney function and more.

Denver7 Southwest Family YMCA

“Sometimes there are people who don't have access to an insurance, there are people who don't have resources, and we are here for the community,” Senior Manager of Bilingual Health at YMCA Kattia Blanco told Denver7. “People need to come to a place they trust. They need to understand that they have a place that they belong, and they belong to the YMCA. And we have those resources available for the community.”

Denver7 Denver7's Ryan Fish speaks with Kattia Blanco from YMCA.

“We know that by rooting in a community organization that's safe, that's trusted, in a non-clinical setting, it helps to remove some of those barriers that might otherwise exist for people that don't have access to health resources that might traditionally be available to others,” Executive Director with the DaVita Giving Foundation Liz Gardner said.



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YMCA offering the Denver community free health screenings this weekend

The event will also offer kidney health education, health coaching and the opportunity to join other wellness programs at the YMCA. There will be English and Spanish-speaking volunteers.

“Moving from a state of reactive health care to proactive health care can create so much positive ripple effects for people later on,” Gardner said. “And so we just encourage people to come out to join us.”

This is the second year of the YMCA and DaVita’s partnership, and the first year where they are providing the free health screenings for the Denver metro community.

Saturday’s free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southwest Family YMCA.

Walk-ins are welcome, but community members can also RSVP online.