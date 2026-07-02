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Why overdose death numbers are higher among construction workers in Colorado, per new data from CDPHE

New data from CDPHE indicates higher overdose death numbers for people in construction compared to other industries
Why overdose death numbers are higher among CO construction workers: CDPHE
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DENVER — The latest data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows overdose deaths are happening at a higher rate for people who work or have worked in construction compared to other industries.

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Why overdose death numbers are higher among CO construction workers: CDPHE

“Based on our latest compilation of data, we do see that the rate of overdose deaths among those noted as having worked in construction as their usual industry is higher than those working in other industries (93.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 population age 16 and over; compared to 43.5 for all industries combined)," the CDPHE said in an email. "This doesn’t necessarily mean they were employed in that industry at the time of death, or that the work they performed was directly associated with their death; but rather that this was likely their longest-held job while alive."

CDPHE overdose deaths

Denver7 talked to Tadd Lindsay, the director of safety and education for the Colorado Contractors Association, about what’s at play here. He said he's worried about wages not keeping up with the cost of living. Lindsay also said people are working long hours and away from family.

“The only motivation we have to do that work and tough it out every day is to be able to come home and provide something for our wife, our kids, our family, right?” Lindsay said. “The people that are important to us, that is the motivation for most of these guys in the industry. When they cannot accomplish that by working hard and showing up and doing what they're supposed to every day, that is a really defeating feeling, right?"

Lindsay, who worked in construction for decades, said these factors are contributing to a mental health crisis that isn’t always talked about in a male-dominated industry. Workers also get hurt on the job and many times prescribed painkillers.
 

Tadd Lindsay

“These are my friends, these are fathers, these are sons, these are brothers, uncles, these are our family members, right?” Lindsay said. “These are the men that are shaping the future, the next generations.”
 
Lindsay said he’s working on encouraging more construction workers to offer peer-to-peer support, including himself, offering this kind of support. He also said some companies are changing their support programs to help address this problem.

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