West Nile detected in mosquito sample in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County health officials announced Monday that a sample of the mosquito population tested positive for West Nile virus.
The sample was taken from the southeast area of Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.
They stated that these findings indicate the onset of a heightened risk for residents, particularly as warmer weather leads to increased mosquito activity throughout the region.
While most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t experience symptoms, some can become seriously ill and even die, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, officials said.
To protect yourself, the agency recommends:
- Wear an EPA-approved insect repellant, such as one that includes DEET. These repellants are proven safe and effective for all people ages 2 months and up, including those who are pregnant and breast/chest feeding. Learn more about tips for choosing and applying insect repellent for children.
- Stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
- Avoid recreating around standing water sources, such as lakes and ponds. If you are camping, use mosquito netting and/or insect repellent.
- Wear clothes to protect against mosquitos, such as long-sleeves and pants.
- Drain standing water sources including puddles, gutters, flowerpots, tires, pool covers, boats and tarps.
- Prevent mosquitoes from getting indoors by utilizing an air conditioner or fans, rather than open windows, and if you do have any windows or doors with openings, utilize a screen.
- If you live on a property with a septic system, take steps to prevent mosquitoes by ensuring your tank is in good repair and any vents or openings are covered or sealed.
