West Nile detected in mosquito sample in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County health officials announced Monday that a sample of the mosquito population tested positive for West Nile virus.

The sample was taken from the southeast area of Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

They stated that these findings indicate the onset of a heightened risk for residents, particularly as warmer weather leads to increased mosquito activity throughout the region.

While most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t experience symptoms, some can become seriously ill and even die, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, officials said.

To protect yourself, the agency recommends:

