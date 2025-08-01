Visitors at gift shop atop Monarch Mountain may have been exposed to measles, CDPHE says

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Visitors who may have walked through a gift shop at the summit of Monarch Mountain last week may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for the next three weeks, state health officials said Friday.

People who visited the Monarch Mountain at the Crest gift shop on Friday, July 25, between 4:30 – 7 p.m., may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The health alert was issued after officials from both the CDPHE and Chaffee County Public Health confirmed a measles case in an out-of-state resident, state health officials said.

This is the second measles exposure in as many weeks in Colorado from an out-of-state resident after a period of relative calm following an outbreak at Denver International Airport connected to an infectious traveler who arrived to Denver in late May.

What to do if you believe you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in the news release.

In this latest exposure, state health officials said those who were potentially exposed may develop symptoms through August 15.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated people run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick, state health officials said.

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to health officials. Immunoglobulin (IG), if administered within six days of exposure, may also be used in some circumstances, they added.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” a CDPHE spokesperson said.

While the two-dose series of the MMR vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to state health officials.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

Colorado has so far confirmed 16 cases of the highly transmissible virus this year – numbers not seen since 1995, when Colorado reported a total of 26 cases, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, the CDC had confirmed a total of 1,333 measles cases — the worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult have died in the current nationwide outbreak. None were vaccinated against measles.