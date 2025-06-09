Recent study in JAMA Internal Medicine reveals significant decline in mothers' mental health

DENVER — A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine reveals a significant decline in the mental health of mothers, with only 25.8% reporting excellent mental health in 2023 — a drop from 38.4% in 2016.

The study, which surveyed over 189,000 mothers, highlights a growing concern about the mental and physical well-being of parents, particularly mothers.

Denver7 talked to Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams, a clinical psychologist at HCA HealthOne, who shared the many challenges moms face today. Dr. Adams said more moms are working outside the home, with dual income households becoming more of a necessity. She also talked about how expensive child care is and the lack of affordability.

Then there is also the factor that a lot of young families don’t live near a built in network of extended family.

“I think a lot of moms are worried about feeling stressed and overwhelmed and worried about its impact on their children,” Dr. Adams said. “The mere fact that they are questioning and reflecting on their feelings shows a level of self-awareness that indicates they are doing a great job.”

She said simple changes could also help.

“You might have that neighbor who's willing to help you walk your dog, or that mom friend from school who lives nearby. Trading off responsibilities can lighten the load,” Dr. Adams suggested.

She stressed that the growing awareness and conversation around the challenges of motherhood may contribute to the decline in reported mental health, as more women acknowledge their struggles.

Experts emphasize the importance of self care, prioritizing mental health and realizing sometimes sharing hard moments, or meeting people in person or online can help.

There is also a network of moms ready to help you can find that information here.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also shared this resource.