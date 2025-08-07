First plague case of the year confirmed in pet cat in Evergreen, Jefferson County Public Health says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The first plague case of the year was confirmed in a pet cat living in Evergreen near Cub Creek Park, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said.

This is also the first Jefferson County case in an animal since 2023, according to JCPH. The cat died from the illness.

“It’s not uncommon to see a few animal cases of plague in the warmer months in Colorado,” Jefferson County Environmental Health Director Jim Rada said.

While cases remain rare, JCPH said the risk rises during the warmer summer months. People and pets can get the plague from flea bites or coming into direct contact with infected animals. It can be life threatening without immediate treatment, JCPH said. Be on watch for symptoms in pets, including fever, low energy, loss of appetite, and swollen lymph nodes.

Keep pets on a leash and away from wildlife, JCPH recommended to reduce the risk of exposing a pet to the illness. Don't let dogs or cats roam freely outside.

Cases in humans are rare, but symptoms to look for are a sudden high fever, chills, headache, nausea and swollen lymph nodes. For more information, click here.

Anyone concerned about possible exposure to the plague should contact their doctor immediately. Pet owners should call a veterinarian if their pet shows symptoms or may have been exposed. Discuss flea prevention for your pets with a vet as well, JCPH advised.