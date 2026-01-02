Dry January gains popularity with each pour as more Americans embrace mocktails, zero-proof options

BOULDER, Colo. — The New Year brings new resolutions, and for many Americans, that starts on day one with what they drink.

The booze-free month known as Dry January is more popular than ever, with bars catering to customers through mocktail menus and zero-proof options for the sober-curious crowd.

"With the mocktails on the menu, I think that that's kind of a sign of the times," said Boulder resident Jenny Robins. "I've heard that some of the younger generations just aren't really big into drinking, so it might just be the new normal."

Robins is right. Studies show Dry January has only increased in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with Gen-Zers — those born between 1997 and 2012.

In 2023, 16% of Americans successfully completed the month-long challenge. In 2024, that percentage reached a quarter of Americans avoiding alcohol completely for Dry January, according to AlcoholHelp.com.

"I do know people that have struggled with it, maybe gotten 14 days in and then decided that that's enough for their Dry January," Robins said. "But I know there are people that have started it and gone more than one year."

That's Duke Rumely's mission — to celebrate sobriety not just in January, but year-round.

His nonprofit, Sober AF Entertainment, brings the community together for alcohol-free events.

Rumely explained he's noticed a shift in community acceptance since starting his nonprofit in 2018.

"There's definitely been a change in the tone of the community when we're there," he said. "You know, it was not nearly as accepting as it is now."

Whether it's to stop a habit or just start the New Year on a healthier foot, many told Denver7 they hope the trend stays popular with every pour.

"I have kids, so, you know, kind of hoping that they stick to the sober-side of things as they grow up," Robins said.