Colorado’s first West Nile virus case of 2026 confirmed in Jefferson County resident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The state’s first case of West Nile virus for the 2026 season has been confirmed in a Jefferson County resident, health officials at the state and local level confirmed Tuesday.

Though Colorado had a dry winter, recent precipitation could help mosquitoes breed where sources of standing water are present, said James Rada, Jefferson County’s Environmental Health director.

"Dry weather doesn’t mean mosquitoes aren’t around," said Rada. "We want to make sure everyone can get the most out of the time we get to spend outside in the summer months by keeping the risk of mosquito bites as low as possible."

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While most people infected with West Nile don’t experience symptoms, people aged 55 and up, those with immunocompromised systems, or people with chronic health conditions are most at risk, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection appear 2 to 14 days after exposure, with 1 in 5 people developing fever, body aches, headache and occasionally skin rashes and swollen nymph nodes.

Complications can arise in about 1% of those infected, who can go on to develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuroinvasive disease that can cause inflammation of the brain and/or meningitis, loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions, and even death, according to health officials.

Experts say those severe infections will begin suddenly and can include symptoms of high fever and headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, and tremors. People should talk to their doctor or health care provider if they start to develop any of these symptoms following a mosquito bite.

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Data from the state health department shows West Nile season typically begins around mid-July and peaks about a month later, but state health officials said cases can be identified as early as May and as late as December, with the state’s first freeze usually signaling the end of the season. Last year, Colorado’s first human case popped up in mid-July.

While there is no treatment, cure, or vaccine to protect against West Nile virus, medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and prevent complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so the first line of defense against potential exposure is to avoid activities during this time.

As mosquito season continues, health officials recommend taking the following steps to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus:



Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water on your property by:

Eliminating sources of standing water near your home by emptying, scrubbing, turning over, covering or throwing out items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, wheelbarrows, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers once a week. All of these can become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors Avoid watering cement or on the street, as these can result in pools that support larval mosquitoes If making landscape decisions, consider ways to minimize overspray (of irrigation) to streets and gutters

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. The EPA has a database where you can search for and find a repellent that is right for you.

In addition to eliminating sources of standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors, health officials said.

In 2025, Colorado reported a total of 286 cases of the virus, with about half of those requiring hospitalization. Eighteen people died from the disease.