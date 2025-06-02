Colorado measles cases reach 10 as number of infected tied to DIA outbreak continues to grow

DENVER — The number of Coloradans with measles reached double-digits over the weekend after state health officials confirmed three additional cases tied to an outbreak of the highly contagious disease at Denver International Airport.

Three adults — two unvaccinated El Paso County residents and a vaccinated Arapahoe County passenger on a flight from Turkey to Denver — were confirmed positive for the virus by Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

That brings the number of Coloradans infected with the virus to 10 so far this year, six of whom contracted the disease from an out-of-state individual who flew from Turkey Airlines flight 201 while infectious and arrived in Denver on May 13, state health officials said.

CDPHE officials said the adults are unrelated but were at DIA around the same time on May 14. All are recovering at home.

Newest cases could have exposed people in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction

State health officials said Sunday these three newer cases could have potentially exposed people at three different locations in southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

At the Love’s Travel Stop/Carls Jr., located at 748 22 Road in Grand Junction, people could have been exposed on Tuesday, May 27, between 6-10 p.m.

In Colorado Springs, people could have been exposed at:



Maverick Gas Station, 2588 Airport Rd., on Wednesday, May 28, between 9-11:30 a.m.

King Soopers, 1750 W. Uintah St., on Saturday, May 31, between 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

If you were at any of these locations and develop measles symptoms, you are asked to contact your local public health agency immediately by phone before trying to seek treatment to avoid other people from becoming potentially infected with the virus. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

What to do if you believe you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in the news release.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated people run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick, state health officials said.

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to health officials.

That means unvaccinated people exposed to the virus in Grand Junction or the Maverick Gas station in Colorado Springs are no longer able to get an MMR vaccine, but those who may have been exposed at the King Soopers location can still get a dose of the MMR vaccine until June 3.

People exposed at the Love’s Travel Stop/Carls Jr. in Grand Junction may still develop symptoms through June 17, while those exposed at the gas station in Colorado Springs and the King Soopers may still develop symptoms through June 18 and June 21, respectively, according to the CDPHE.

While the two-dose series of the MMR vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to state health officials.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

As of last week, the CDC was now recommending all U.S. travelers going to any international destination to get vaccinated against the highly transmissible virus after the federal agency received at least 62 reports of travelers who were contagious while flying into the U.S., according to CBS News.

Countries neighboring the U.S. are also currently experiencing measles outbreaks, with the state of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, reporting 1,803 confirmed cases as of June 2 — some of which have been tied to cases in Colorado — and Canada reporting 2,755 confirmed measles cases as of May 24.

Globally, Yemen, Pakistan, and India top the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of countries with the highest number of measles cases right now, according to the CDC.

With Colorado's three additional cases, the state has officially surpassed the number of measles cases it has seen since the CDC started compiling annual reports for infectious diseases beginning in 1993.

The remaining seven statewide cases so far this year have been confirmed in Arapahoe County (2), Denver (3), and one each in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs.

As of Friday, the CDC had confirmed a total of 1,088 measles cases — the second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult have died in the current nationwide outbreak. None were vaccinated against measles.