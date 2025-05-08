Colorado launches new program to build out a pipeline of behavioral health specialists

DENVER — By next year, Colorado is projected to face a workforce shortage of 4,400 behavioral health professionals, according to the state Behavioral Health Administration. It's why state lawmakers and industry experts are launching a new pilot program to build out a pipeline of mental health providers starting this year.

The first behavioral health P-TECH program in Colorado will offer high school students at several Aurora schools the opportunity to earn a free associate degree to become a behavioral health specialist. The program is partnering with the Community College of Aurora. After their senior year, students can remain at their high schools while taking courses and getting paid for work.

"The idea is to provide them with work-based learning opportunities," Behavioral Health Administration's Workforce Development Director Lisa Weinberg said. "Students will be able to work in healthcare settings, earn a salary, and obtain stackable micro-credentials during their coursework."

Weinberg said the idea was born in 2015, when the state legislatures established the P-Tech program to get more young students interested in STEM industries, including healthcare. She estimates the value of the tuition-covered program is around $18,000.

Now the new behavioral health program will be piloted at four Aurora Public Schools: Gateway High School, Rangeview High School, Vista Peak Prep and Aurora Central High School. It will also include the Colorado Early College of Aurora. Students are already enrolling for fall of 2025. Weinberg said it was critical that they work on financial barriers but also keep these programs within the community to remove geographical barriers as well.

“We know that cost of living is higher for young people today than it was, say for my generation, right?,” Weinberg said. “So we are looking to decrease barriers to entry into careers that require a college degree. And so, by allowing students to engage in coursework without having to leave their communities is a major win, and it reduces the barrier.”

Once students have completed the right credentials, they will also get paid for entry-level work that is Medicaid billable while getting work experience. They will be supervised by a clinic professional.

"Think about those early years in your career," Weinberg said. "They are critical deciding years. This associate degree lays a strong foundation for students and helps them understand what a career in this field entails."

In addition to academic partnerships, the program has connected with industry providers, including UC Health, the Colorado Providers Association and Michelle Simmons Counseling.

Interested students can still sign up and interested providers can as well. The easiest way to connect is at: cdhs_bha_outreach@state.co.us