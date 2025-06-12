Colorado health leaders weigh in on changes to CDC vaccine panel

DENVER — Colorado health leaders are worried following the announcement that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to remove all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Advisory Committee. He said he intends to replace them with new members in an effort to restore public trust in vaccinations.

Denver Health Public Health Institute Chair Bob Belknap noted that while the changes may not have an immediate impact on vaccine recommendations in Colorado, there is uncertainty surrounding if the committee will make recommendations without the advisory panel's guidance.

Belknap also wrote in an e-mail, “It’s unclear if CDC will continue to make vaccine recommendations without the help of an advisory panel. I expect groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and Infectious Disease Society of America will take on greater responsibility for evaluating evidence and making recommendations. Of great concern is whether new and existing vaccines will be made available to un- and under-insured people if they don’t have a CDC/ACIP recommendation.”

In response to RFK Junior’s criticism of the advisory committee Belknap wrote, “ACIP is held in the highest regards by medical providers and public health professionals. Their meetings were public and their decisions were always supported by careful and thorough reviews of the scientific evidence.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) stated that it will continue to rely on national and international expert organizations for vaccine guidance.

A CDPHE spokesperson wrote:

"Colorado’s current vaccine guidance remains unchanged, and we are committed to ensuring families have accurate, up-to-date information to make informed decisions."

The department also said the changes do not impact Colorado immunization law or Board of Health rules. Colorado’s current vaccine guidance remains unchanged and noted that federal changes do not affect state laws or health board regulations when it comes to student vaccination requirements to enter school.

CDPHE made note that Gov. Jared Polis signed HB25-1027, which broadens the vaccine recommendations the state board of health can consider when it comes to vaccine requirements for schools. Now the board can consider recommendations from ACIP plus other medical expert organizations.