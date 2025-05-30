Colorado confirms first measles outbreak of 2025 as cases reach numbers not seen in nearly 30 years

DENVER — Colorado has confirmed its first measles outbreak of the year after a vaccinated Arapahoe County adult on the same flight as two other confirmed cases in the state tested positive for the virus, state health officials told Denver7 Thursday.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials said the vaccinated adult was a passenger on Turkish Airlines fight 201, which arrived at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 13.

Two other confirmed measles cases were also passengers on that flight, according to the CDPHE: An unvaccinated traveler from out-of-state who was infectious when he arrived in Denver on May 13, and an unvaccinated toddler in Arapahoe County who may have exposed people at Children’s Hospital and three stores in Aurora between May 22 and May 27.

In an email, CDPHE officials said that, at this time, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission of the virus in Colorado.

The vaccinated adult may have exposed people to measles in Aurora, Denver, Evergreen and Greenwood Village, state health officials said in a news release.

In Aurora, people may have been exposed at the Casa Vallarta restaurant located at 4002 S. Parker Rd., on Thursday, May 22, between 5:30-8:30 p.m. and at the Golden Saigon restaurant, located at 2648 S. Parker Rd., Unit 2, on Saturday, May 24, between 6:30-9:30 p.m.

In Denver, people may have been exposed to the virus at the Country Fair Garden Center, located at 7150 Leetsdale Dr. #414, on Saturday, May 24, between 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In Evergreen, the infected individual may have exposed people at two different locations:



The Comfort Suites Golden West, located at 29300 U.S. Hwy 40, on Sunday, May 25 between 1-6 p.m. and Sunday, 25, between 10:30 p.m. through Monday, May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

The Evergreen Wine and Liquor store, located at 29017 Hotel Way #105C, on Sunday, May 25 between 2:30-4:30 p.m.

In Greenwood Village, state health officials said the individual may have exposed people at the Colorado Athletic Club Denver Tech Center, located at 5555 DTC Pkwy., on Friday, May 23, between 4 and 8 p.m.

CDPHE officials said local public health agencies were contacting passengers and crew on the flight who were seated or working close to the person with measles and all lap children on the plane.

If you were a passenger on this flight and have symptoms of measles, you are asked to contact your local public health agency immediately by phone before trying to seek treatment to avoid other people from becoming potentially infected with the virus. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

What to do if you believe you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in the news release.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated people run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick, state health officials said.

Were you exposed? Vaccination clinics are available

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to health officials.

People who believe they were exposed at any of the above locations who wish to get vaccinated for measles should head to the following vaccination clinics free of charge. No appointment is necessary:



Arapahoe County Public Health clinic, located at Altura Plaza, 15400 E. 14th Place, in Aurora, on Friday, May 30, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

CDPHE clinic, located at Aurora Community Connection, 9801 E. Colfax Ave. (in the courtyard/plaza behind the building), on Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denver7 has been closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a multi-state outbreak of the virus in the U.S. this year. Check out some related stories in the links below.



People who have received the full series of the MMR vaccine are well-protected against measles, as scientific data spanning more than 50 years shows the two-dose series of the shot protects people against infection about 97% of the time. In rare cases, about 3% of people vaccinated against measles can get infected with the virus, but vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to state health officials.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

Colorado hasn't seen this many measles cases since 1996, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 7 cases across the state. Besides this latest case, Colorado has confirmed three measles cases in Denver, another in Arapahoe County, and one each in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs.

As of Friday, the CDC had confirmed a total of 1,046 measles cases — the second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult have died in the current nationwide outbreak. None were vaccinated against measles.