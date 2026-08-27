Colorado clinical psychologist weighs in after FDA approves new option for moms with postpartum depression

DENVER — There is a new option for moms facing postpartum depression.

The FDA approved the first oral medication called Zurzuvae to be taken for two weeks designed specifically to help with PPD. Until now, this was only available through IV at the hospital.

“These are medications that are primarily given just in a short period of time for about two weeks during treatment, and are specifically for depression and for postpartum depression because they do have this sort of hormonal kind of action,” said Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams.

Dr. Adams is a clinical psychologist with HCA HealthOne, who regularly works with moms in this space.

She said postpartum depression is common and hopes having the option for an oral medication will improve access to help.

“You know, as a provider in perinatal mental health, we were really excited when the infusion version of this medication came out a few years ago. But as you mentioned, accessibility is really tricky to fit into the life of a busy new mom who may or may not have a lot of family support to provide that extra childcare,” said Dr. Adams.

The CDC reports that one in eight women who recently had a baby reported symptoms of postpartum depression. We asked Dr. Adams why it’s taken so long to develop treatments for PPD when it’s considered common.

“I think, historically, the medical field's been less likely to look into medications in women. Women, you know, have been often excluded from medical research. I think there's greater reluctance to try out new medications with women who are pregnant or postpartum or might be breastfeeding,” said Dr. Adams.

At the same time, the conversation around postpartum depression has changed a lot, including regular screenings at the doctor’s office, including OBYGNs and pediatricians.

“Across the country, but especially here in Colorado, we've worked hard to kind of create standards for offering those screenings. They're covered by insurance, so providers do get reimbursed for that, which makes them more likely to embed that into the office workflow,” said Dr. Adams. “So, women are screened during various OB appointments, both prenatally and postnatally, as well as during their pediatrician visits with their baby, because we know that parents are more likely to attend their infant's appointments than they are for their own postpartum care.”

FDA approves landmark treatment for most common form of pancreatic cancer Scripps News Group

As for the new medication, it’s important you talk to your doctor about side effects like fatigue and drowsiness, especially with a newborn.

Other resources also include the Colorado Perinatal Mental Health Project and the Postpartum Support International program.

“I think the fact that you know, just in our communities, in person and online, we're having more conversations, more transparent conversations about what it is like to be a new parent. I think it helps parents realize that they're not alone, that there's not anything wrong with them if this feels hard, because it is hard,” said Dr. Adams.