Colorado chapter of the Naloxone Project shares progress when it comes to helping moms

DENVER — Leaders of the Colorado Chapter for the Naloxone Project have some promising news when it comes to a difficult topic — saving moms from overdosing.

Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose. The Naloxone Project launched a pilot program about three ago, focused on getting naloxone kits to new moms and their families before leaving the hospital.

Fast forward to today, and they are now getting some encouraging news.

The maternal mortality prevention program saw maternal overdose deaths drop from 20 in 2022 to 8 in 2023 — a 60% decrease, according to a spokesperson.

Maternal overdose deaths happen during pregnancy or the year following the end of that pregnancy. The maternal mortality prevention program is designed to help someone facing addiction, a new mom prescribed pain medications after a c-section or another family member of friend.

Rachael Duncan, the associate director of the Naloxone Project, said it's making an impact.

CO chapter of Naloxone Project shares progress when it comes to helping moms

"When we got this recent data in October, comparing it to 2023 It was literally just, I mean, tears of joy of the work is worth it. We are going in the right direction. Colorado is leading the way in so many ways, leaning into this issue," Duncan said.

A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson said in an e-mail:

"While direct causation has not been studied, the Maternal Mortality Review Committee recommends the distribution of naloxone to all postpartum individuals with potential risk for overdose as an evidence-based strategy for decreasing maternal deaths due to overdose. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is familiar with The Naloxone Project and this particular effort that reaches a unique population and offers life-saving naloxone. We applaud all initiatives to reduce the number of overdoses."

Duncan said The Naloxone Project has now recruited 48 birthing hospitals in Colorado to enroll in the program to get free naloxone. The organization also works to ensure clinicians and staff have their own naloxone to carry.

"There's nothing more normalizing than me saying, hey, I want to talk to you about something really important to me. I carry it. My kids carry it. And I want to make sure that you have the ability to have this in your household," Duncan said. "And it's totally free to you."