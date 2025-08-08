CDC finds vaccination rates for Kindergartners slightly decline as school year begins

DENVER — As the school year kicks off, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates another slight decline in vaccination rates among Kindergartners across the country.

The new findings shared online, in part, said:

During the 2024-2025 school year, vaccination coverage among kindergartners in the U.S. decreased for all reported vaccines from the year before, ranging from 92.1% for diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) to 92.5% for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and polio vaccine.

The trend happened in Colorado as well.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) pulled the latest numbers. The latest figures reveal that 88% of Kindergartners were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) during the last year — a good benchmark for vaccine rates — according to the CPDHE. It marks a slight decrease from 88.3% the previous year. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said it's more important to look at long-term trends. She said five years ago, the vaccination rate for that same age group was 91%. It's below the 95% threshold necessary for herd immunity.

"I think the drop in vaccination rates is alarming," Dr. Herlihy said. "From five years ago to now, 9,000 fewer kindergartners are protected against measles does directly correlate to our risk of measles infections and potentially measles outbreaks."

Dr. Karen Wolf, a pediatric emergency room physician at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, has observed the declining vaccine rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Wolf shared her experiences speaking with families during critical moments in the emergency room. She knows some families are skeptical, nervous and don't always trust a doctor's motivation, but she wants to put them at ease.

"I can tell you that every person I know who became a doctor or a pediatrician did so because we love children and want to take care of them,” Dr. Wolf said. “There’s no other reason to pursue pediatrics. We chose this path purposefully because we care deeply about kids."

She wants parents to ask questions and said doctors should take time to answer questions. She emphasized that doctors have children's best interest at the center of their advice.

You can find more details on vaccination rates for schools and childcare facilities across Colorado at the online CDPHE dashboard here.