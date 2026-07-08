CDC, CDPHE report state cases of intestinal illness, caused by parasite, resulting most often in diarrhea

DENVER — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are reporting cases of an intestinal illness cropping up in the state, caused by a parasite, most commonly resulting in diarrhea and sometimes explosive bowel movements.

The parasite — Cyclospora — is often found in raw produce, according to the CDPHE. Washing produce thoroughly can reduce dirt and germs but may not remove the parasite. Cooking the produce will kill the disease though, the CDPHE told Denver7.

The illness — cyclosporiasis — is making national headlines as the number of reported cases in Michigan has more than tripled — up to 572, as of Saturday, July 4, from 170 on Tuesday, June 30, per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Colorado was on the lower end of cases on the CDC map, but the state has seen some instances of cyclosporiasis while others in the U.S. have not reported any yet. Between January and June of this year, 90 cyclosporiasis cases were reported in Colorado. This is up from last year during the same time period. In 2025, the CDPHE said the state saw 73 cyclosporiasis cases between January and June.

However at this time, the CDPHE said there's no evidence of an outbreak or cluster of cases in any particular part of the state.

"At this time, Colorado does not have cases in any multistate outbreaks being investigated by CDC and FDA. If we identify cases that may be part of an outbreak, we will notify CDC promptly," the CDPHE told Denver7.

The majority of people in Colorado who have reported getting sick with cyclosporiasis said they've traveled internationally. The disease is not spread from person to person, the CDPHE advised.