Breast cancer screen bill heads to Colorado governor's desk

DENVER — A new bill designed to clarify insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings has been sent to the Colorado governor’s desk.

The proposed legislation focuses on clearing up confusion surrounding a 2019 law that mandates coverage for secondary screenings from state regulated insurance companies. However, Colorado Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet said every legislative session, her office gets calls from patients asking if that was really the case.

“I received calls every legislative session saying, isn't my secondary screening supposed to be free?” she said. "... We know that people are very unlikely to do their secondary test if it isn't covered, and some people are unlikely to do the first exam if they knew their secondary test wouldn't be covered."

To resolve these concerns, bill sponsors passed another bill this session to make it clear that state regulated insurance companies have to cover secondary screenings.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I was able to really be able to talk to them and communicate about what they were going through,” the senator said about speaking with constituents. “And when you get a finding, it is the scariest day of your life, and then to have to go in and do a secondary screening and to be told that you're not covered for the secondary screening is very stressful for women and the men who, by the way, also get breast cancer.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis shared this statement:

“Governor Polis believes in lowering health care costs and the value of preventative care, including breast cancer screenings. Increasing access to preventative screenings can help Coloradans stay healthy, catch cancer earlier, and save lives. Governor Polis is currently reviewing the final version of the bill.”

Kevin McFatridge, executive director of the Colorado Association of Health Plans, shared his thoughts in this statement:

“The Colorado Association of Health Plans monitored SB 25-296 throughout the legislative process. While we did not take a formal position, we recognize the intent of the bill to ensure access to breast cancer diagnostic and screening services without cost sharing. As always, our member plans remain committed to supporting preventive care and early detection efforts that improve health outcomes for Coloradans.”

If the bill is signed, the senator said patients can use the 2019 law and the new one when talking to insurance companies to resolve any confusion.