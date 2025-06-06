Behavioral Health Administration working on streamlining mental health help in Colorado

DENVER — State health leaders are making a change they hope will make it easier to reach out for help during a mental health crisis.

The Behavioral Health Administration is letting the community know they are consolidating the 988 crisis line with Colorado Crisis Services.

The idea is that 988 is an easier number to remember when someone needs help right away.

“This is a monumental step towards building a comprehensive and accessible behavioral health system across Colorado, increasing access to care for those in need." BHA Commissioner Dannette R. Smith

In that same release, 988 Director Gordon Coombes said the following:

"Through the consolidation of Colorado's legacy support line, Colorado Crisis Services, into our national 988 framework, we are ensuring that people in need can access services through one easy to remember number. 988 Colorado is staffed 24/7 365 by trained specialists who are ready to provide immediate help to the people of Colorado.” 988 Director Gordon Coombes

BHA leaders said if someone does call crisis services it will be automatically routed to 988 and someone will pick up.

Local experts will answer most of the calls from Colorado. But in the event of a significant surge in calls, the line may be answered by national resources to make sure all calls are answered.

Colorado crisis services have been operational since 2013, initially established in response to the Aurora theater shooting. The program has expanded significantly in the years since, to provide support statewide.

The 988 hotline was launched in 2022 and has already received more than 364,000 calls in Colorado alone. Most callers are between the ages of 26 and 39 years old, highlighting the ongoing need for accessible mental health services, according to the BHA.