American Red Cross blood supply drops as Colorado enters 100 deadliest days of summer

DENVER — The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered the 100 deadliest days of summer with deadly crashes involving teen drivers spiking due to school break, increased unsupervised driving and inexperience.

At the American Red Cross, blood donations are dropping just as the need for blood is rising.

“Scheduled donations, which account for 90% of all blood donations, have dropped sharply in recent weeks,” according to the Red Cross.

The organization’s blood supply has fallen by several thousand units in just one week, raising concerns that the decline could worsen as we head into summer trauma season.

“Maintaining a healthy blood supply is critical to meeting the needs of those who need that blood at that moment, whether that's for trauma or other transfusions,” American Red Cross Colorado CEO Andrea Miller said.

Denver7 American Red Cross Colorado CEO Andrea Miller

Vacations, school breaks, severe weather and even sporting events are all contributing to fewer people rolling up their sleeves to donate, according to the Red Cross.

“We typically see a drop in appointments in the summertime. This summer, we've seen a few more drops than normal,” Miller said.

With Colorado now in the 100 deadliest days of summer, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) data shows there were nearly 8,000 crashes investigated by the agency during that period last year.

“Summertime is one of the times of year where we see a lot of traumas in hospitals, and so the blood supply is pretty steady through that period,” Miller told Denver7.

The Red Cross said a person injured in a serious car crash, for example, can use up to 100 units of blood.

“Type O is the most common blood type that we need. It's always in demand. The other blood types are certainly just as important for those who have that blood type and need those transfusions for medical purposes,” Miller added.

While hospitals aren’t seeing any blood shortages right now, Denver7 asked Miller, "what would happen if supplies became critically low?"

“We often find that hospitals and medical centers have to be very selective on who gets the blood, so elective surgeries may be put on hold. Trauma and other main life-saving needs are always a priority, but hospitals and medical centers will have to make some choices on who gets the blood,” Miller said.

The Red Cross said donors who give blood through June 28 can receive a $15 gift card and be entered to win one of two $7,500 gift cards.

“I’d like to encourage folks to join us on June 19. So, Juneteenth, we're having a special blood drive with our partners at Kaiser Permanente at the Franklin office,” Miller added.

For information on blood drive or donation centers click here.