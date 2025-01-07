Wrap young trees in the winter to protect them until the warmer months

AURORA, Colo. — It may be winter but your landscaping still needs some love to get through the season.

Donavan Ryan with Environmental Designs, in partnership with Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 in the Adonea neighborhood in Aurora to show us a few things we can do to help protect our plants and help them thrive during the cold months.

Ryan said many people think that since a majority of plants are dormant during the winter months there isn’t much maintenance needed. However, he said you should wrap young trees to protect them from sunscald.

Sunscald is a type of damage trees can endure, specifically during winter. During the warm, sunny days, the plant cells come out of dormancy, but when night comes — and the temperature drops quickly — those cells freeze and burst. This is a vertical wound on the tree and takes a long time for the tree to heal, according to Ryan.

Wrapping the tree helps insulate it prior to these drastic temperature changes. Come spring, the wrap can be removed.

Watch the video below to see why you should wrap your young trees this winter.