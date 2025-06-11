Water-wise landscapes require less work, still beautiful

DENVER — Thinking about upgrading your backyard? Many Coloradans are opting for landscapes that use less water and are less work because of the state's extreme climate and ongoing drought conditions.

Ross Shrigley, executive director of Plant Select at Colorado State University, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant at the Denver Botanic Gardens to talk about how you can elevate your space with water-wise plants.

Shrigley said there are many water-wise shrubs in Colorado. These shrubs use less water and have a lot of benefits, from being pretty and low maintenance to helping pollinators and birds.

He showcased a few of these like fernbush. Shrigley called it the hydrangea of the West because its flowers remind him of a hydrangea. It's very lush and doesn't require a lot of water.

Another shrub he suggested was the hardy manzanita as it stays green all year. It creates a lush feeling while using very little water. He also shared the canyon plume, a shrub that blooms all summer even after the wispy seed heads mature in the fall. He said those seedheads are perfect for small birds to build their nests in the following spring.

Shrigley encouraged folks to add water-wise plants, like shrubs, to their yards to add interest and curb appeal to their homes. He said you can create a really inviting space, and it can still be low maintenance.

