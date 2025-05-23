Tips to plant your first vegetable garden

DENVER — 'Tis the season for gardeners to get their hands dirty and into the soil to plant their vegetable gardens for the year.

Ellen Becker, with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met with Denver7's Danielle Grant at City Floral in Denver to find some hardy vegetables for beginners to plant.

Becker and Grant dug into the garden bed, putting in new soil, and then planted a variety of vegetables and herbs. Becker explained that some easier growing options for beginners could be tomatoes, radishes, lettuce, carrots, basil, thyme, dill, chives and cilantro.



Watch the video to see how the process goes from start to finish