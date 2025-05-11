DENVER — Spring has sprung, and many Coloradans are ready to get their hands in the dirt and get back in the garden.

For some who don't necessarily have a "green thumb," but want to start a vegetable or herb garden, here's where you begin!

Tips on planting a vegetable garden for beginners

Ellen Becker, with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met with Denver7's Danielle Grant at City Floral in Denver to find some hardy vegetables for beginners to plant.

Becker explained that some of the easiest vegetables and herbs are tomatoes, basil, cilantro, radishes, carrots, chives, thyme, sage and dill. She helped pick out some of the hardiest vegetables that can survive and thrive with any gardener.

Becker also suggested planting marigolds around the vegetable garden as they're a natural insecticide. She said you'll get a nice pop of color and great functionality.

Stay tuned! We'll get our hands in the dirt and plant the vegetable garden next Friday!

