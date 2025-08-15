Proper lighting to make your backyard landscape pop without breaking your budget

PARKER, Colo. — Lighting can add ambiance to your backyard during the evening hours, and a Colorado landscaping expert said installing it doesn't have to break your budget.

Denver7 met with landscaping expert Matt Akabane, with Hughes Landscaping and a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, to talk about what kind of options are out there for lightning up your landscape.

Akabane explained landscape lightning can be inexpensive and fairly easy to do. Clients can use solar lightning, which is easy and the least expensive option for landscapes. He said it takes minutes to install solar lightning, depending on how many lights you want in your yard.

Proper lighting can make your backyard landscape pop

Low voltage LED lightning is popular as it's brighter and has a bigger impact on the look of the landscaping, he explained.

Akabane said up-lightning on trees and pathway lighting around driveways and walkways can bring your landscape to life at night!

Akabane explained the great thing about lighting is you can spend whatever your budget allows. In a small backyard, expect to pay between $1,000 and $1,500. With medium to large landscapes, he said budget for in the ballpark of $4,000.