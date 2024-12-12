Professional holiday decorators bring safety, sparkle to your yard

DENVER — 'Tis the season to make your homes sparkle with holiday lights! Hiring a professional decorator might make your holiday season a little easier.

John Swayze with SavATree, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, said one of the top reasons to hire a professional decorator is to make sure you don’t end up with an emergency room surprise for the holidays.

Each year, there are over 18,000 injuries related to holiday décor installation across the country, according to Swayze. SavATree has trained specialists who have safety at the top of their minds when putting up lights.

Swayze said the experience his team members bring means they can take your display to the next level. He said SavATree crews decorate more homes in one season than homeowners will do the entire time they own their homes.

SavATree has access to products that you can’t pick up at the hardware store. Their commercial-grade products are all LEDs to keep those energy bills in check.

We asked Swayze what we should look for when choosing an installer. He explained you want to look for a company that can provide the display you’re dreaming of but will also be there to take care of your lights throughout the season.

He said SavATree provides everything your home needs, from lights to timers. Their teams also take care of any issues that may pop up and take down everything on your schedule.

Watch the video below to see how professional holiday decorators can bring a festive display to your yard.