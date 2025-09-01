Preparing your landscape for the change in seasons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While it's still technically summertime, landscaping experts suggest getting your yards ready for the change in seasons.

Denver7 met up with certified arborist Tony Hahn with DCPS and a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado to talk about how we can prepare our landscapes for the fall and winter months.

Hahn said as we head into fall, we should focus on our plants health. Since root growth accelerates with the shortening of day length, he recommended doing anything that will help foster root growth. Healthy trees and shrubs have healthy roots.

He explained not to let the soil freeze without a good, deep watering of turf and trees. Once the soil is frozen, getting water to the roots will be more difficult, Hahn said.

He explained root growth accelerates as the days get shorter. Roots need some form of nitrogen to produce root tissue. Hahn recommended slow-release, organic sources of nitrogen are best.



Plant growth is initiated by plant hormones, Hahn said. Fertilization in the fall will not stimulate trees and shrubs to put on more leaves or extend shoot growth. Trees and shrubs have stopped growing by then.

He said plants utilize day length as triggers to start various plant growth processes, so fall is the best time to provide nutrients to get root growth. 90% of the trees in our landscapes are not native.

Hahn recommended October as the best time to correct trees suffering from micro-nutrient chlorosis, yellow foliage on maples and oaks due to alkaline soils. He said to provide higher doses of iron and other micro-nutrients in October.

America’s most popular tree, the Autumn Blaze Maple, is very prone to chlorosis, according to Hahn. The best way to cure the issue is to utilize trunk injections. Hahn also suggested other methods such using as an AirSpade to find and cut girdling roots.

When it comes to watering your trees and their roots, Hahn said it's absolutely crucial. He said the number one reason plants die or struggle in the metro area is because of lack of water. So, he explained the best thing you can do for your trees and turf is water properly.

Watering improperly (too much or too little) causes most of our turf and tree disease issues, he said. People with green thumbs know how to water wisely and effectively!