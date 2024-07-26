New trends emerge in backyard landscaping across Denver metro area

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Backyard landscaping can be more than shrubs, flowers and trees. Phil Steinhauer with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado shared there are new trends emerging in residential backyard landscaping this year.

It was fire pits and outdoor kitchens about four to five years ago, and now people want actual activities to do in their yards.

Steinhauer said some of the most popular landscaping are sport courts for pickleball or bocce ball. Some Coloradans are even installing putting greens to enjoy a little golf in their own backyard.

If you don't have a large yard, Steinhauer suggests horseshoes or corn hole as alternative activities for smaller spaces.