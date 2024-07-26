Watch Now
LifestyleGarden

Actions

New trends emerge in backyard landscaping across Denver metro area

Some people are trading in backyard gardens for sport courts
Denver7’s Danielle Grant talks with Phil Steinhauer with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado about the latest trends in backyard landscaping this year.
danielle grant landscaping changes.png
Posted at
and last updated

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Backyard landscaping can be more than shrubs, flowers and trees. Phil Steinhauer with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado shared there are new trends emerging in residential backyard landscaping this year.

It was fire pits and outdoor kitchens about four to five years ago, and now people want actual activities to do in their yards.

Steinhauer said some of the most popular landscaping are sport courts for pickleball or bocce ball. Some Coloradans are even installing putting greens to enjoy a little golf in their own backyard.

If you don't have a large yard, Steinhauer suggests horseshoes or corn hole as alternative activities for smaller spaces.

New trends in backyard landscaping across Denver metro area

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help