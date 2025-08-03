PARKER, Colo. — We're in the dog days of summer, and it may be time to get into the backyard and tackle some outdoor projects.

Denver7 met with landscaping expert Matt Akabane, with Hughes Landscaping and a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, to talk about potential summer project ideas.

Akabane said planting shade trees is a great idea because by this time of the year, you know where you need them! He recommended planting the trees with a good soil conditioner and watering them throughout the summer and fall. Winter watering is also essential for new trees, as one foot of snow is equal to about one inch of water.

Hardscape projects, such as installing patios or walkways, are other options for this time of the year, Akabane said. You can do pavers, flagstone, or concrete additions, or create new destination points in your backyard, he explained.

Akabane suggested another hardscape project idea: installing retaining walls in your yard to enhance the look and space of your landscape.

Finally, he suggested installing a fire pit in your backyard, and said it's fairly easy to do. It creates another amazing outdoor space for your family to enjoy during these beautiful summer nights.

Akabane said buying a prefabricated propane fire pit offers a convenient and safe way to enjoy a fire outdoors without the hassle of wood-burning fires. He also mentioned another option is a natural gas fire pit, although that would require a licensed gas professional to install it and a bigger budget.

Ideas for summer backyard projects