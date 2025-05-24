How to plant the perfect flower pots

DENVER — Some folks may have gotten an early spring fever and put the flower pots together a bit too early. Have no fear! Gardening expert Ellen Becker with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado is here!

If you've noticed your pots are not doing well, simply remove the plants that may have frost damage from your planter and find some new ones at your local garden center. She suggested putting in pollinator plants, such as a heliotrope, which smells like vanilla and attracts bees.

As another planting tip, she recommended planting in thirds. The planting pot is the first third and the base, with the second third being a tall plant to add the wow factor!

Becker also explained the meaning behind the "thriller, spiller, and filler" for flower pots. She said you need a tall "thriller" plant to add height and interest. A "spiller" plant or vine can help spruce up your pot and provide some dangling texture. Lastly, the "filler" can be whatever flowers you like that add color to your arrangement.



Watch the video below to see how you can put some pizzazz into your flower pots!