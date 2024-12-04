How to plant a microclimate backyard with color and contrast

DENVER — Whether your backyard gets a ton of sunshine or has more shady spots, you can plant accordingly to bring a big pop of color to your outdoor space.

Ellen Becker with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado explains that working with a variety of microclimates gives a wide range of plants to choose from. Sun-loving perennials, oriental poppies, and bearded iris surrounded by Creeping Jenny ground cover will enjoy the sunniest areas of the yard.

Becker says even in the typically shady, north-facing areas of the yard, you can create a fun combination of clematis vines and the ever-prolific trumpet vine. She explains that the trumpet vine is a pollinator-friendly choice, as bees love the orange flowers when in bloom.

Becker says we need to think about color opposites to maximize the pop! Every color on the spectrum has a natural opposite color, making contrast so effective. Each hue has a counterpart, and she says you can see this technique utilized in, for example, the NFL or NBA uniforms. The Denver Broncos are blue and orange, and they are direct opposites. Another example is the Minnesota Vikings. Purple is the opposite of yellow. Becker says these bold contrasts are eye-catching and make for compelling and engaging viewing, whether observing floral displays or professional sports.

If your outdoor space has more shade, Becker suggests putting in a shade garden that could feature color opposites and different textures of various plants. She also says adding a water feature can top off an outdoor space, as its soothing sounds create a relaxed and beautiful space.

Watch the video below to see how plants with color opposites bring life to an outdoor space.