CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Fall is planning season — and if you’re a homeowner or an HOA board, this is the time to start thinking about next year’s landscapes.

Denver7 met up with Phil Steinhauer, owner of Designscapes Colorado and a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, to talk about what sustainable landscaping and a 'ColoradoScape' looks like in our beautiful state.

Steinhauer explained the first thing folks should think about is plant selection. Native Colorado plants are not only drought tolerant, but they’re also beautiful. You can have color, texture and variety without using excess water, he said.

Next, think about turf choices. Instead of traditional high-water lawns, Steinhauer explained there are new varieties like Tahoma 31 that use significantly less water but still look green and lush.

Finally, Steinhauer recommeded working with the right professionals. This winter, when the ColoradoScaping Certification launches, homeowners and HOAs should start asking contractors if they are ColoradoScaping certified. He said, that’s how you know they’ve been trained and tested to create sustainable landscapes that last in our state.

How to implement a 'ColoradoScape' into your yard

The ColoradoScaping concept stems from drought conditions and water restrictions in the state. Steinhauer explained with such a hot end to the summer season, we know more watering restrictions are coming. He said planning a ColoradoScape now means you’re prepared — not just with lower water bills, but also with landscapes that survive and thrive.

He said homeowners can take the online course to better understand what ColoradoScaping is all about, while professionals go through the more intensive, hands-on certification.

The message is plan now, save later. Homeowners can take the online course to learn what to look for, and professionals will soon have the full certification program to prove their expertise. For more information, you can visit ColoradoScaping.org.