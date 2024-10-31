How to get your yard ready for winter

PARKER, Colo. — It’s already feeling and looking a bit more like winter across Colorado.

Matt Akabane with Hughes Landscaping in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado gives us some tips on how to prepare your yards for the winter season.

Akabane says as temperatures cool off, folks need to blow out their irrigation pipes. He suggests covering the backflow and copper pipe as well as all outdoor faucets. He explains to make sure and take off all hoses as well to ensure the pipes don't freeze throughout the winter season.

Homeowners can do a lot of things to protect trees and plants from the freezing temperatures. Akabane says tree wrap the trunks of softwood trees. He explains to spray Wilt Stop on your foliage to hold in the moisture. Lastly, folks can use frost blankets to create some warmth for the plant during the cold winter season.

Watch the video below to see how you can get your yard ready for winter.