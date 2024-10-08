How to elevate a small patio with a garden or outdoor living space

DENVER — Living in the heart of the city is exciting but typically doesn't come with a lot of space.

Michael Hupf from Lifescape Colorado in partnership with Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado takes us to one of downtown Denver's most pristine high-rise buildings to show us how you can create a beautiful garden or outdoor living area in a small urban patio space.

Hupf says you can get creative with different design elements. Even in some small spaces, you can put in an outdoor kitchen or grill. A small firepit might even be feasible as they don't take up too much space.

Since most high-rise patios are well above the ground, Hupf explains you have to think about how the weather is different up high than on the ground. You'll need shade solutions and wind breaks as Mother Nature's elements can be a bit more harsh higher up.

Hupf explains you can keep your plantings alive in container boxes with the right irrigation. You can use annuals, trees and shrubs to create an element of privacy from neighbors as well.

Watch the video to see how you can elevate your small outdoor living space.