Having a plan is key with snow removal, experts say

AURORA, Colo. — 'Tis the season for beautiful winter storms, but that also means getting rid of the snow when the storm system moves out.

Krista Deese with Environmental Designs, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 in the Adonea neighborhood in Aurora to talk with us about proper ways to remove snow.

Deese said their company runs snow plows up and down the Front Range. When it comes to removing snow, she said the most important concern is safety.

Keeping the roads and sidewalks free from snow and ice is the number one priority. People still need to go to work and walk the dog.

Deese suggests having a detailed plan when it comes to snow removal. She said you should create a plan for priority areas that need to get cleared first and then find ideal locations for snow piles — ideally not on the north side of buildings so it melts quicker.

Watch the video below to see more tips on proper snow removal.