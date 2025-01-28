Give your trees, shrubs some TLC this winter

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Winter weather is in full force across Colorado. With snow and freezing temperatures, leaves have fallen but we still have to give trees and shrubs some tender love and care.

Sarah Marcoglies with Native Earth Company, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 to showcase what we should consider doing in our yards this time of year.

Marcoglies said there are things that we can do to protect trees, shrubs, and perennials that bring us oxygen, beauty, and shade in the cold, snowy winter months. When it’s been over 40 degrees for more than five days, water your trees, shrubs, and perennials with a low trickle for 20 to 30 minutes at the edge of the top growth. A frog or hose are good watering tools, according to Marcoglies.

Marcoglies said watering in the winter is for the roots and soil. It keeps the roots supple and the soil from cracking open. If the soil heaves and cracks open, it creates areas where the cold can seep in and kill the roots when they are dry and exposed.

She also said not to fertilize now. Fertilizing too late in the fall or during winter can be problematic because most plants are entering dormancy and won't effectively absorb nutrients, potentially leading to wasted fertilizer and even encouraging new, tender growth that could be vulnerable to cold weather damage.

Marcoglies suggested using a few inches of mulch to protect and insulate the soil around the roots from drying out. You can use wood chips, fall leaves, straw, compost, or manure as long as it is well-seasoned.

She explained that shredded leaves are the best thing to use next season, and on warm days, you can use other items when the snow is not present in the beds. Mulch prevents soil erosion, nutrient leaching, soil and root drying, and weeds from germinating in the spring.



Watch the video below to see what you should consider doing in your yards this time of year.