Find out the secret to creating a beautiful garden

DENVER — So, what's the secret to creating a beautiful garden? Denver7 met up with Ellen Becker, with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, to learn how to perfect your outdoor space.

Becker explained it's all about color, texture, and scale.

She said when composing plant displays, it is important to keep in mind the rule of thirds. For example, a planter is the first third of the display, then the height of the plant gives the second third and the third layer of plants creates verticality, which is crucial to the display.

Becker suggests the variety used between color, form, texture, and function create an optimal display.

She showed us an example of this with Alberta Spruce trees giving winter interest while maximizing height. Wax begonias enhance that “second third” of the composition and offer contrast on the color wheel of red versus green hues. Red accents from the New Guinea impatiens make the display pop at a lower level of the visual range, while the exotic texture of dragon begonia foliage softens the edges of the raised planter bed.

Becker said pot displays are another great way to showcase color opposites. She described yellow Rudbeckia plays well with magenta New Guinea impatiens and wax begonias can bring the needed scale, which brings into play the rule of thirds.

Becker said it is easy to pop in a few fall plants to accent a season-long display. Mums, pansies, kales, and sedum can always help to create that fall feeling.

Watch the video below to see how you can create symmetry in your garden.