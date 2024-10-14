Watch Now
Elizabeth Event Center uses drought-tolerant, water-wise plants

A lot of thought went in to picking out the right plants at Bonnie Blue's Event Venue as they need great bloomers all year long
It takes time to upkeep your own backyard but imagine keeping an event venue in bloom all year round. Denver7's Danielle Grant goes behind the scenes to see what goes in to landscaping a big space.
ELIZABETH — It takes time to manage and upkeep your own backyard but imagine keeping an event venue beautiful and in bloom all year round in Colorado.

Matt Akabane with Hughes Landscaping in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado showed us what goes on behind the scenes at Bonnie Blue's Event Venue in Elizabeth to keep it looking so pristine.

A lot of thought went in to picking out the right plants for the right places as they need great bloomers from spring through summer and fall.

The plantings and landscaping they chose to install around the grounds are all water-wise and drought-tolerant. This ensures it will be low maintenance as well as a great habitat for bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.

Akabane explained the irrigation system is an efficient drip system with appropriate emitters for plants depending on water usage.

Watch the video below to see which plants they picked to create this stunning year-round space.

