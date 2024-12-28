Don't forget about your thirsty plants during the dry, winter season

AURORA, Colo. — It's been an incredibly dry December across the Denver metro, and our plants are thirsty!

While many have blown out the sprinklers, it's crucial to keep your landscape well-hydrated especially when Mother Nature isn't helping out.

Donavan Ryan with Environmental Designs, in partnership with Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 in the Adonea neighborhood to show us the importance of watering your landscape, especially when it's unseasonably warm and dry.

According to Ryan, long dry periods during the fall and winter can result in injury or death to parts of the plant's root systems. He said this is why it is so important to water plants with shallow root systems such as your maples, lindens, willows, and dogwoods.

Newly planted trees and shrubs also require more water since their root systems may not be fully established.

Ryan said the best time to water your landscape is when the temperatures are over 40 degrees and around mid-day to allow the plant and soil to absorb the moisture prior to any freezing that may occur overnight. Adding mulch around the base of the plant also helps to conserve soil moisture and helps insulate the root system.

How much water do we need? Ryan said a good rule of thumb is about 10 to 15 gallons of water for each diameter inch of the tree. For shrubs, the rule is about five to eight gallons depending on size and maturity. Keep in mind that on average, 10 inches of snow will melt into one inch of water, but this is very dependent on the temperature.

