Deep root watering, pruning are critical to winter landscaping

DENVER — While it's still technically winter, there is still time to get outside in between storms to spruce up your landscaping.

Kim Jewel with GroundMasters, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 to explain what we should be doing in our yards during the winter months.

Jewel said even though our landscapes are dormant in the winter, there are still services to consider to keep your plants and trees thriving. She recommended deep root watering because the Denver metro is a High Plains desert and most of the plant materials are not native. In winter months, trees need moisture! She said they don't need as much water as they do during the growing season, but they still need water.

Jewel said pruning is also key during the wintertime. By removing dead or unsafe branches, you can prevent snow and ice damage. She said thinning out the branch structure helps to minimize surface area and the amount of storm damage.

When you look up at your trees, towards the top, you want trees that allow wind, snow, and rain to move through easily, Jewel said. She recommended removing crossing and interfering branches, which can cause breakage and damage to tree structures.



Watch the video below to see what you should consider doing for your trees and shrubs this time of year.