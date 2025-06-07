Debunking myths about drought-tolerant, water-wise plants

DENVER — It’s gardening season, and it’s a good time to unpack common myths about drought-tolerant plants.

Ross Shrigley, executive director of Plant Select at Colorado State University, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant at the Denver Botanic Gardens to debunk those myths and showcase some beautiful plants that require a bit less water.

Myth 1: Does water-wise mean a plant is going to look weedy or like it belongs in a desert?

Shrigley said that's a big myth! Many lush and beautiful landscape plants use very little water. He said there are water-wise plants with big flowers and lots of color, but these plants may be different than what people know from other parts of the country.

Myth 2: When you plant water-wise plants, can you just set them and forget them?

No, that’s another myth! Like any plant, water-wise plants need care to help them get established. Shrigley said these plants need consistent watering the first month or two, especially if it’s warm outside. Once their roots get established, you can back off on the watering.

Myth 3: Water-wise plants aren’t always as showy at the garden center. Does this mean they’re going to be less showy in your garden?

Shrigley said it is true that they don’t always look as good in their pots at the store, but don’t let that fool you! He said they can look amazing in a landscape. If you want to see what a plant will look like when it’s full-grown, you can look at the plant tag to see the picture of the mature plant or visit the Plant Select website.



Watch the video below to see some of the Plant Select, water-wise plants and flowers you could add to your backyard.