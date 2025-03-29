Colorado experts share tips on how to hire a reputable landscaper

DENVER — As spring approaches, many people are starting to think about getting outdoors and into their backyards. They also might be looking for a landscaper to help spruce it up.

Nicole Stone with LMI, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 to explain some expectations homeowners or businesses should look for when hiring a landscaping company.

Stone said to check out the variety of services the landscape professional provides. Do they provide services in the winter months? While numerous landscape services are unnecessary during the winter months, property maintenance does not end in winter.

She explained once you have reviewed the services, make sure they can provide them for your specific property. Do they have the expertise and qualified professionals with the skill set and licenses to perform the tasks required? Some of the services you may consider might be mowing grass, bed maintenance, litter removal, aeration, irrigation activation and winterization, floral installation, landscape enhancements and renovations, Stone said.



One of the most crucial aspects in this process is making sure you are working with a reputable company, Stone explained. Have you worked with them, and do you know their portfolio? If you can answer yes to having worked with them in the past, to what degree have you worked with them? Many landscape professionals perform other services besides maintenance and snow removal.

Stone said if you have not worked with them on all their services, ask for client testimonials or references. You can also visit sites where they are working to see not only the quality of the job but them in action. This will show you the level of care they take during the project.

Another area to be mindful of is consistency, Stone said. Is the company producing the same quality over and over, or do you see a different quality from property to property? Make sure to do your homework. You want to be sure you are receiving genuine and authentic feedback from existing or even past clients, she said.

Stone explained the last few steps will set the stage for getting what you expect regarding your landscape by setting expectations on clear communication.

Many managers operate offsite or even out of state, so knowing the company you hired is doing the job they were hired for is critical, and that all revolves around communication. Communication is not only talking but also listening to what your needs are on the property, Stone said.

Getting status information back to you, whether it is in the form of a phone call, email, pictures, or site photos on your property moving forward, will be an important aspect. Setting your expectations on style of communication, frequency, and what you want to be relayed should be clearly outlined, Stone explained. Outlining communication should be done at your initial meeting and again when you are reviewing expectations and the contract. This is to ensure all expectations are clear and met, Stone said.

She concluded you should make sure they can also meet your insurance requirements, along with all the proper licensing requirements to operate within the state. Reputable organizations will be able to provide you with a certificate of insurance or at least a sample certificate of insurance before the final selection. As a standard, all companies should carry worker’s compensation along with general liability insurance.



