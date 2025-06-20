AURORA, Colo. — You may have seen robotic mowers working quietly in city parks, neighborhoods or campuses, and they're having a huge impact on helping landscaping crews and their daily operations.

Brian Peck, branch manager with Environmental Designs and member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant at Sterling Hills West Metro District to show us a behind-the-scenes look at the latest lawn mower technology.

Peck said autonomous mowers are used on large turf areas as part of their regular maintenance approach. While the mower maintains the grass, crews are freed up to focus on pruning, detailing, and other hands-on work that elevates the property overall, he explained.

Autonomous mowers are streamlining landscape operations

Some might wonder what kind of safety features are a part of these, as it's a major priority and issue for being in public environments. Peck said these machines are equipped with sensors and multiple automated safety features. They can detect pedestrians, navigate around obstacles, and operate during business hours without disruption, making them well-suited for campuses, community spaces, and HOA parks.

With a typically soggy spring, the grass can grow fast in Colorado. Peck said robotic mowers help deliver consistent results while allowing crews to stay focused on specialized landscaping needs.

Peck explained mowing more frequently with autonomous equipment leads to a cleaner, more uniform cut, which supports healthier turf and a well-kept appearance throughout the growing season.