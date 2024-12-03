Arvada nursery starts growing poinsettias in July

ARVADA, Colo. — Poinsettias bring a beautiful pop of color during the holidays, but it takes a lot of time, talent and dedication to grow the quintessential Christmas plant.

Julia Echter with Echter's Nursery & Garden Center in Arvada, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, said the poinsettias go through a long process before they're ready to sell.

Echter's Nursery & Garden Center starts growing their colorful poinsettias in July to make sure they're ready for the holidays. They pinch the plants and space them out so they have enough room to grow.

The poinsettias are eventually moved into the greenhouse to control the amount of light they receive. These winter-blooming flowers change color with less light.

Sometimes the nursery staff has to "trick" the plants into thinking it is winter by covering them with tarps to simulate the shorter days and less light. With this manipulation, they can get the poinsettias to bloom before the holidays.

Echter's Nursery & Garden Center is growing 15 different varietals and about 1,500 plants this year.

Watch the video below as Denver7 goes behind the scenes into the poinsettia greenhouse.