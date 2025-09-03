Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Where you can pick your own fruits and veggies near Denver

Garden Sweet is in full swing with flowers, strawberries and apples, offering visitors a hands-on chance to harvest fresh produce and bouquets themselves.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Garden Sweet, a family run pick-your-own farm in Fort Collins, is in full swing with flowers, strawberries and apples, offering visitors a hands-on chance to harvest fresh produce and bouquets themselves.

Owner Amy Kafka, who started the farm in 2002, saw the draw is not just the fruit and flowers, but the act of picking, itself.

“It’s a really unique experience to come out and pick your own. It tastes so different, so much fresher than getting it from the store,” Kafka said. “There's just something magical about picking your own fruit. It's grounding. It's relaxing.”

Apple picking season is here and we listed some "u-pick" options for you at the bottom of this article

Garden Sweet is known for spring peonies and several types of berries, which can be demanding in Colorado’s climate. Strawberry season is in full force, and visitors can reserve spots online before visiting to make sure they have berries to pick.

There are many types of flowers still available to pick, multiple varieties of apples, and a small store front to buy produce picked either at the farm or other local providers.

If you’re looking to pick your own produce or flowers, here are some options in the Denver area:

Garden Sweet
Strawberries, apples, flowers, raspberries
719 W Willox Ln, Fort Collins, CO

Berry Patch Farms
Strawberries, raspberries, pie cherries, plums, basil, flowers, pickling cucumbers
13785 Potomac Street, Brighton, CO

Ya Ya Farm & Orchard
Flowers, many varieties of vegetables, herbs, apples, cherries, plums, pears
6914 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO

Rock Creek Farm
Pumpkins (From Sept 27 to Oct 31)
2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield, CO

Miller Farms
Many varieties of vegetables, herbs, pumpkins, chile peppers, melons, potatoes
13912 Co Rd 19, Platteville, CO

The Bee Hugger
Sunflowers, pumpkins
12590 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO

Adam’s Apple Orchard & Country Store
Many varieties of apples, plums, and pears
42135 Weld County Road 43, Ault, CO

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ethan Carlson
Ethan Carlson is a multimedia journalist who focuses on stories that affect your wallet. You can check out his consumer reporting at Denver7’s Smart Shopper. If you’d like to get in touch with Ethan, fill out the form below to send him an email.

