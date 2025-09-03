FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Garden Sweet, a family run pick-your-own farm in Fort Collins, is in full swing with flowers, strawberries and apples, offering visitors a hands-on chance to harvest fresh produce and bouquets themselves.

Owner Amy Kafka, who started the farm in 2002, saw the draw is not just the fruit and flowers, but the act of picking, itself.

“It’s a really unique experience to come out and pick your own. It tastes so different, so much fresher than getting it from the store,” Kafka said. “There's just something magical about picking your own fruit. It's grounding. It's relaxing.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Apple picking season is here and we listed some "u-pick" options for you at the bottom of this article

Garden Sweet is known for spring peonies and several types of berries, which can be demanding in Colorado’s climate. Strawberry season is in full force, and visitors can reserve spots online before visiting to make sure they have berries to pick.

There are many types of flowers still available to pick, multiple varieties of apples, and a small store front to buy produce picked either at the farm or other local providers.

Where you can pick your own fruits and veggies near Denver

If you’re looking to pick your own produce or flowers, here are some options in the Denver area:

Garden Sweet

Strawberries, apples, flowers, raspberries

719 W Willox Ln, Fort Collins, CO

Berry Patch Farms

Strawberries, raspberries, pie cherries, plums, basil, flowers, pickling cucumbers

13785 Potomac Street, Brighton, CO

Ya Ya Farm & Orchard

Flowers, many varieties of vegetables, herbs, apples, cherries, plums, pears

6914 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO

Rock Creek Farm

Pumpkins (From Sept 27 to Oct 31)

2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield, CO

Miller Farms

Many varieties of vegetables, herbs, pumpkins, chile peppers, melons, potatoes

13912 Co Rd 19, Platteville, CO

The Bee Hugger

Sunflowers, pumpkins

12590 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO

Adam’s Apple Orchard & Country Store

Many varieties of apples, plums, and pears

42135 Weld County Road 43, Ault, CO