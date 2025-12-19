Veteran chefs bring Michelin skill to affordable tacos in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — At Molino Chido, a new taco shop that opened in November from veteran chefs Michael Diaz de Leon and Tommy Lee, the tortilla is more than a wrapper – It’s the attraction.

“Nixtamal” corn is cooked in a solution of water and calcium hydroxide, Diaz de Leon said. It’s then ground into masa, mixed with water, flattened, and formed into circular tortillas with the help of a little machine.

The traditional process, they said, makes the tortillas more fragrant, more nutritious, and easier to digest than mass-produced tortillas.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Co-Owner Tommy Lee brings his experience from Hop Alley and Uncle Ramen to the new taqueria at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

“The tortilla is kind of the highlight, and everything else is to accentuate the tortilla,” said Lee. “It’s a labor of love. It’s kind of rustic, and gritty, and the food and the beverages are polished, but the experience is like your street style, more authentic experience.”

Storage space is at a premium. Large bags of corn, flour, and beans sit near the dining area in concrete farm troughs. Bottles of soda sit above the tortilla-making viewing window, and green, metal folding chairs with the restaurant’s logo fill the space, and the design is meant to evoke a feeling of being in Mexico City.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Plants, metal, green folding chairs, and bags of flour fill the dining area designed to look like something you might find in Mexico City.

The chefs bring notable pedigrees. One of Lee’s other restaurants, Hop Alley, has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand the past three years. Diaz de Leon was part of the team at Bruto when that restaurant received its first Michelin star and James Beard nomination, but they say awards aren’t the goal at Molino Chido.

“I really do think we're the restaurant of the people, because anybody in any walk of life can walk into this restaurant and enjoy a good bite to eat and a good drink,” said Diaz de Leon. “I think that's what makes it different, because it's quality food and it's quality ingredients done by real chefs, but we’re keeping it simple and humble and fun.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Michael Diaz de Leon believes that the tortilla is the most important element to a great, authentic taco.

The chefs say they are committed to keeping their food affordable. Most of their tacos range between $4 and $6. A weekday happy hour “Chido Meal” includes a taco, a shot of tequila, and a 7-ounce beer for $9.

You can find Molino Chido in Aurora at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010