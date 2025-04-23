Postseason runs inspire new playoff menu at Ball Arena

DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets gear up for playoff action, fans at Ball Arena can expect more than just thrilling games. A new playoff menu is also in the lineup, with unique food items found in different places around the arena.

“We want to elevate our food experience while the guests are in here having a good time,” Executive Chef for Legends Hospitality and ASM Global Adam Holt said. “We try to hit a little bit of everything and make sure that our food and our beverage selection is enhancing what's going on on the court or ice.”

The new menu features a variety of culinary creations and some unique updates to fan favorites. Those looking for burgers and hot dogs can find them, with a twist: A gyro-flavored burger and a surf-and-turf hotdog. You’ll only find the wagyu beef hot dog topped with a lobster roll if either of the teams makes the finals, however.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The Sushi Platter can be found in the Fanatics Lounge and Ice Deck

Holt has been in the arena food business for 23 years. He said it’s chaotic, exhilarating, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s fun. It's in my blood,” Holt said. “I think I'd be bored doing anything else. Every day is a challenge, which is cool. Today, I might be in the Lexus Club helping that team out. Tomorrow, I might be in a concession stand.”

In the 100 and 300 levels, fans can find some huge items meant to be shared — like a giant, two-pound pretzel with three different dips. The hospitality team collaborated to make sure that there were options for guests with different budgets.

“I have a group of 8 chefs and another 20-something managers that I work with on the food and beverage side of the arena,” Holt said. “Everybody’s got different ideas. Everybody’s got different likes and dislikes.”

Here’s the full list of food and beverage options available at Ball Arena in the playoffs, and where you can find them:

Michelob Ultra Mountain House:

· Gyro Burger Sliders

· Bacon Wrapped Salmon Bites

· Housemade Lobster Bisque



Club Level (200 Level)

· Korean Short Rib

· Blackened Shrimp Taco

· 3.5 ft. Nacho Box

Select Concession Stands:

· Giant Bavarian Soft Pretzel

· Mile High Burger

· Surf and Turf Dog (Only available if a team makes the finals)

· Polidori Sausage Flight

Fanatics Lounge/Ice Deck

· PB&J Fried Cheesecake

· Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

· Sushi Platter

Luxury Suites:

· Cheddar Jalapeno Cheeto Popcorn Bags

· Chips and Salsa with chipotle salsa, salsa verde, and guacamole

· Spring Berry and Arugala Salad

· Porcini Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Board

· Grilled Jalapeno Cheddar Elk Bratwurst

· Lobster Mac and Cheese

· Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

· Vollmers Dessert Shot Assortment

Club Lexus/Owners Club

· Housemade Sausage

· Seafood Tower

· Housemade Ice Cream