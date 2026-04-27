New Harvey Park Farmers Markets brings fresh food and ghost kitchen chefs to southwest Denver community

DENVER — A new farmers market is coming to southwest Denver, filling a long-standing gap in the city’s local food scene and giving takeout-only chefs a chance to finally meet their customers.

The Harvey Park Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m . at the Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy. The market will feature 55 vendors, offering everything from fresh produce to ready-to-eat meals.

Allie Bronston, co-founder of the market, noticed a lack of options in that part of the city.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Jasyon Leañno, owner of Paborito, can't wait to share his Filipino food face-to-face with customers at the market.

“There are farmers markets in every other quadrant of the city, and sometimes multiples ones, and just none over here,” Bronston said. “Our goal is really just to be a grocery hub for the community. So, pantry staples, things like veggies, fruit, eggs, bread, tortillas, pasta and… a lot of options for lunch and brunch and coffee and hanging out.”

The market will also accept SNAP benefits, allowing shoppers to swipe their EBT cards for fresh produce and meat, but not for pre-prepared food items.

“We’re living in a wolrd where people sometimes can feel really disconnected, and this has every human touch that we want,” Bronston said. “It has live music, local food, and hopefully neighbors gathering and really connecting.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Hummus Capara serves hummus in the traditional Middle-Eastern style. Eat it warm, not cold!

Among the 55 vendors are several chefs who currently operate out of Federal Kitchens on Federal Boulevard. These businesses, often referred to as ghost kitchens, rely on third-party apps for delivery and takeout or selling their products in stores, meaning the chefs rarely interact with the people eating their food.

Raquel Avila, of Cocinita Mexicana, serves comfort food inspired by family recipes.

“We don’t really get to see the reactions when people get the first bite of food,” Avila said. “Just being able to be in the community is going to be really great for us.”

Jayson Leañno, owner of Paborito, uses his kitchen space to share traditional Filipino food. He hopes the market will help him build a loyal, local following.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Raquel Avila helps run the family business, Cocinita Mexicana, serving up Mexican comfort food through pick-up and delivery.

“It’s a great way to actually interact with the people who are actually going to be over there,” Leañno said. “Hopefully they come back every week.”

Brady Weinstein, owner of Hummus Capara, makes hummus after learning traditional techniques from his trips to the Middle East. He hopes the market will allow him to make connections with the community and educate them on the best way to enjoy his food, which he said should be eaten at room temperature or warm, rather than cold.

“It’ll be nice to be face to face with people… that seems to be part of the appeal,” Weinstein said. “Here in America, we have farmers markets, so I think that's the best way to know where your food's coming from.”

While stepping out of the ghost kitchen is a new experience for some of the chefs, they are eager for the opportunity.

“I see an opportunity and I always grab it. We'll see how it goes. I'm a little bit scared, but that's always a good thing,” Leañno said.

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