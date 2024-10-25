McDonald's claims Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs is 'likely source' of E. coli contamination

DENVER — In its latest statement, McDonald's claimed the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs is the "likely source of contamination" following an outbreak of E. coli connected to its Quarter Pounder burger.

As of Thursday, 75 cases have been reported across 13 states, with a majority concentrated in Colorado, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One person — a resident of Mesa County — has died from the outbreak, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed.

CDPHE on Thursday said cases have been reported in nine Colorado counties — Arapahoe, Chaffee, El Paso, Gunnison, Larimer, Mesa, Routt, Teller and Weld counties. The agency believes more cases "are going to be coming in."

"We want to make sure that the public understands that risk may have been present at all of McDonald's locations in Colorado," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with CDPHE.

McDonald's has pulled the Quarter Pounder from its menus not only in Colorado but across locations in Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The FDA has not determined which ingredient is the source of the outbreak. Investigators have narrowed it down to either the slivered onions or the beef patties.

In an update on Friday, McDonald's, citing the FDA, claimed the slivered onions procured from the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs are the "likely source of contamination." However, in its own Friday update, the FDA said it is "using all available tools to confirm if onions are the source of this outbreak."

Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of its yellow onions.

The restaurant stopped selling slivered onions on Oct. 22. McDonald's said it will also stop sourcing onions from the Taylor Farms Colorado Springs facility "due to broad concern and our unwavering commitment to food safety."

"Customers can count on McDonald’s to do the right thing, and public health authorities can count on McDonald’s continued close partnership. We thank health authorities for all they are doing," the fast-food chain said in its statement.

The FDA is continuing its investigation into the outbreak. McDonald's customers who have symptoms of an E. coli infection should contact their health care provider immediately.