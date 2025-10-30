Joint Budget Committee approves emergency funding for food, nutrition support amid federal government shutdown

DENVER — The Colorado General Assembly's Joint Budget Committee (JBC) approved two emergency funding requests Thursday morning for low-income food and nutrition support amid federal government shutdown disruptions.

"We are getting $10 million out the door, as the federal shutdown continues, to help food banks meet record demand and continuing to fund WIC so that no parent or child goes hungry in Colorado," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. "It’s also important for families with school-aged children to know that students can still receive two free meals a day at school."

Denver DPS preparing for increase in school meal participation amid SNAP benefit pause Sophia Villalba

The JBC approved $10 million in one-time emergency funding to expand grants for food banks and pantries statewide. It also continued the $7.5 million previously approved for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition access program.

Only $775,000 of the $7.5 million allocated for WIC was used in October, according to the governor's office. The JBC's approval of continued funding will ensure coverage for November benefits and Colorado WIC operations for the month. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will repay the funds once the shutdown ends and normal operations resume, according to the governor's office.

Under the plan that the JBC approved, the $10 million in emergency funding will be distributed through the Community Food Assistance Grant Program in three installments. The Trailhead Institute administers the Community Food Assistance Grant Program, making it possible to get resources directly to food banks and pantries more quickly.

Given the possibility that the federal government shutdown continues for a while, the funding distribution will be spaced out over Saturday, November 1, Saturday, November 15 and Monday, December 1.

State Polis requests $10M to support food banks after lapse in November SNAP benefits Óscar Contreras

Gov. Polis previously said the $10 million is “certainly not enough” to fill the $120 million gap left by the federal government support for SNAP. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income families purchase food.

To view a heat map of how many Coloradans depend on SNAP benefits, click here.

Denver7

"Half of the 600,000 Coloradans who benefit from SNAP are children; this emergency budget request pushes past the dysfunction in Washington to help families access food pantries and food banks,” JBC Vice Chair Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had been warning for weeks that SNAP funding would dry up if the federal shutdown stretched into the November. Gov. Polis called on Coloradans to help support those in need by donating to Feeding Colorado.

Coloradans in need can call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources on Feeding Colorado's website. You can also email info@feedingcolorado.org. Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.

